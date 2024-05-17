Shanaya Kapoor's Backless Metal Mesh Dress Has Definitely Got The Summer Style Memo

Shanaya Kapoor's Metal Mesh Backless Dress Has Got The Summer Style Memo

Shanaya Kapoor's impeccable style never fails to stun us. Whether she's wearing traditional outfits or modern designs, the star kid has always won us over with her ever-so-chic style. Shanaya embraced the blue hue opting for a metal mesh dress from Lebanese fashion designer Jad Ghandour's Spring Summer 2024 collection. The dress's flowing silhouette exuded a chic vibe, while its one-shoulder design and gathered details around the waist ring added a touch of drama. The backless style further injected extra pizzazz into her look. A thigh-high slit and a delicate train elevated the design to a whole new level. Shanaya styled her hair in loose curls with a side partition and opted for minimal earrings and transparent heels to complete her look.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Is The Leading Lady Of Ridhi Mehra's Exquisite Bridal Couture Collection, Safarnama

Shanya Kapoor's penchant for bling fits is a given and previously, the actress rocked a rose gold gown. Adorned with sequin embellishments throughout, the dress was truly statement-worthy. The gown's one-shoulder design, strategic cutouts, and side slit made it a masterpiece that commanded full attention. The fabric gracefully flowing from one side of the shoulder to the floor added an elegant touch to her look.

Before that, Shanaya Kapoor made a bold statement in a sheer black dress that instantly captured all the fashion headlines. The placement of silver sequins on the see-through fabric added a touch of shimmer to her look. The floor-grazing design also featured a centre slit. Taking it a step further, Shanaya complemented the dress with a matching cape in the same bewitching black hue.

Shanaya Kapoor continues to steal attention with her chic fashion game.