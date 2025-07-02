Shanaya Kapoor Looks Dreamy At The Trailer Launch Of Her Debut Film <i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i>

The trailer of the movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey launched today on July 2, 2025. For the trailer launch of her debut movie, Shanaya Kapoor wore a radiant yellow ensemble that brought old-school charm to the stage.

In a custom Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor's saree-torial fit featured a strapless yellow blouse and delicately draped fabric adorned with intricate embellishments that cascaded beautifully on the fabric.

The corset-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline complemented the saree perfectly. The fit altogether reminds us of the 90s romantic era of Bollywood. The yellow hue and the romantic flair of the saree go well with a film premiere that celebrates romantic storytelling, as hinted by the title and theme of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Shanaya Kapoor at the trailer launch of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Accessories were kept to a minimum. She wore a pair of emerald earrings that added a touch of sophistication to the allure. A hand bracelet would have elevated the look further but it is a beautiful look nonetheless.

For makeup, she kept things understated. The base is luminous with a natural flush on the cheeks, glossy nude lips, and well-defined eyebrows with subtle smokey eyes. Her hair was styled in soft waves, parted in the middle, adding some volume and a touch of vintage charm that complemented the overall look.

The look was a perfect balance of tradition and trend, and marked Shanaya Kapoor's arrival in the Indian film industry in style.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic movie that revolves around a blind musician and a theatre artiste navigating their way through love and the complexities of life. Written by Mansi Bagla, the film is set to release in theatres on July 11.