Shanaya Kapoor Is To Die For In The White Knit Dress Of Our Dreams

Shanaya Kapoor looks swell

Shanaya Kapoor hasn't made her Bollywood film debut as yet but that hasn't dented the fact that she's an up-and-coming style star. The celebrity daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor has turned her Instagram feed into fashion inspiration for the rest of us for years. Now, she gave us a peek into what the recent folder of her camera album looked like. No surprises here, it was filled with chic pictures. In the series of images posted by Shanaya on Instagram, we see the celebrity sporting a white midi dress while posing on a tiled floor. Her sleeveless knit dress featured cutwork detailing over its entirety with a tie-detail at its neckline. Seen barefoot in the sunshine-streaked photos, Shanaya Kapoor showcased radiant skin with a tinge of colour on her cheeks while her hair was tousled wildly around her.

To many, monochrome tones may feel mundane. But to Shanaya Kapoor, they are a whole mood; and a very fashionable one at that. Recently, she sported a simple white round neck t-shirt dress which had one striking characteristic: a cutout over the torso. With it, she wore her hair in a ponytail while her blush-toned cheeks stole the spotlight.

When she switched for casual chic to formal elegance, then too Shanaya Kapoor has relied on all-white everything. For an event in Dubai earlier in the year, she picked a Maison Valentino ensemble of a stunning white dress with a bold cutout detail over the midriff. Both sections merged in the centre with silver beadwork, while the rest of the number was muted with long sleeves and a fitted form. She paired it with an understated updo and sparkling earrings.

