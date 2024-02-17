Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Golden Girl Energy In An Embellished Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Golden Girl Energy In A Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor's wardrobe collections come in an array of ensembles. However, she looks the prettiest in ethnic numbers. Channelling her golden girl energy, the diva slipped into a stunning gold lehenga for an event. The Tarun Tahiliani creation came with the right glam elements. It featured an intricately embroidered scalloped neckline blouse with stone-encrusted tassels at the hem. The high-waist lehenga skirt had a mermaid-like silhouette, cascading down the length in structured pleats. The floor-sweeping train came with heavy embroidery, doused with stunning embellishments. Adding to the royal magic was the equally embroidered dupatta adorned with exquisite ornamentation. For makeup, Shanaya opted for a dewy-glam base, dusting her skin with subtle blushed cheeks.

Displaying her love for lehengas, Shanaya Kapoor earlier turned muse to fashion designer Rahul Mishra. She picked out a dreamy ivory lehenga set that bore distinct shades of pastel. The deep plunging neckline blouse featured thin straps, adorned with sequins in subtle multi-coloured floral patterns. The floor-grazing skirt was an equal wonder, doused with sparkles and shimmers including beaded designs and stunning floral applique work. A netted white dupatta in similar flower-patterned borders served pizzazz to her bridesmaid-ready OOTD.

At the launch of designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika's wedding couture collection in 2023, Shanaya Kapoor looked straight out of a fairytale in a blush pink lehenga. Crafted from raw silk, the wedding couture was a hand-embroidered marvel embellished with miniature lotus prints through and through. The sequinned plunging neckline blouse with a bare mid-riff served oomph and panache.

Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic files are worth bookmarking.