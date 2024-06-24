Suhana Khan Enters Her Fashion Girl Era In Style Wearing A Trench Coat And Zipped Denim Dress

Suhana Khan Dished Out A Chic Trench And Denim Look With A Pop Of Florals

It seems that Suhana Khan has been away for a break in the lap of nature. The Archies actress recently shared pictures of herself posing in a lush green environment in a chic floral avatar. Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter scored high on the fashion radar since she picked two closet elements that never go out of style; denim and trench coats. Suhana gave us a lesson on how to style basics right and elevate an outfit to the next level with this look. She even wore a fresh daisy in her hair. Let us now take you through all the details of Suhana Khan's outfit of the day and help you get your hands on all the fashion inspiration you need.

Suhana recently shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle with pictures of her posing against a natural background dressed in a light brown trench coat worn on top of a mini zipped denim dress. For the pictures, Suhana was seen posing in a knee-length trench coat, a bodycon acid-washed denim dress that accentuated her curves. The trench had a tied-up detail and a full sleeve design.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/suhanakhan2

On the accessories front, the star kid picked a tortoise-shell frame and army green pair of rectangular sunglasses, a dainty pair of cushion and drop-shaped diamonds woven in a chain adorned around her neck, a lime yellow Bottega Veneta baguette bag under her shoulder, and a dainty little daisy perched around her ear.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Suhana picked a salon-style blown-out, layered brunette tresses that were centre-parted to frame her face. As for her makeup, she went for a nude glam look with a bronzed complexion, defined brows, lots of mascara to give her fluttery lashes, and a nude brown lip colour to round off the look. But what stood out to us was her classic red manicure that elevated the look instantly by adding a glamourous Parisian inspired element to it.

Doesn't Suhana Khan paint the perfect summer picture in her trench and denim look? We say, absolutely yes.

