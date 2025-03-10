Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Won Her Heart On Their First Date By "Talking About Iron Man"

Tennis champion Serena Williams, who married Alexis Ohanian in November 2017 after two years of dating, recently opened up about their first meeting. From the duo's intense beginning, with a bombarding of questions to the Reddit co-founder to bonding on Marvel movies, the retired tennis player shared multiple insights into her meet cute with now-husband Alexis.

The duo, who share two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 7, and Adira River Ohanian, 19 months, also bonded over their love for superhero movies. Serena, 43, revealed how she got involved with Alexis, 41, over her favourite comic universe i.e. Marvel. She said in an episode of her 2024 ESPN+ docuseries In The Arena, “During dinner, he started talking about Iron Man and Marvel,” adding, “That's the way to my heart,” reported E!News.

On the other hand, the Reddit co-founder, who was also present in the same episode, called himself a ‘genuine fan'. The superhero fanatic also shared, “This wasn't just a superficial, ‘Hey, I've watched a few movies.' This is, ‘I have deeply studied the text, and I have strong opinions about this lore.'”

In contrast, according to Alexis, the first half of their conversation was not very light. Instead, he revealed that initially, Serena agreed to their date with a condition; that she would tag along her assistant and agent Jill Smoller to their date. This turned out to be an intense session of interrogation. The 41-year-old reflected, “They just bombarded me with questions—it was like two hours of interrogation,” adding about the types of questions crossed all limits. “‘Do I have kids? Am I married?' Nothing was off limits,” he shared. Nonetheless, the tennis champion also affirmed her straightforward approach right from the beginning.

Finally, Selena, who celebrated seven years of marriage with Alexis in November 2024, revealed what the ice-breaker was in their relationship. The Olympic gold medalist mentioned that Jill quizzed her now-husband if he was dating anyone else at the time, and his honest reply won her heart. “He was saying that he had broken up with her,” however, mentioning, “It changed things when he said that because I was like, ‘Okay, now he's not being this beast.'”

Selena and Alexis tied the knot in November 2017 and were blessed with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017. They welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into their lives in August 2023.

