Meghan Markle On Her Relationship After 7 Years Of Marriage: "It's Like A Honeymoon Period Again"

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has started her journey of reclaiming her identity. The Duchess of Sussex founded and edited the lifestyle website The Tig from 2014 to 2017. Now the mother of Archie and Lilibet, opened up about re-discovering her passions and her relationships. She recently sat for an interview with People Magazine and talked about her marriage, kids and the challenges of getting her personal brand up and running in the glare of a harsh spotlight.

Erin Hill from PEOPLE interviewed Meghan Markle and delved into a few behind-the-scenes details from their conversation. She said, “Meghan is at a point where she's finally reclaiming parts of herself that have often taken a backseat to motherhood,” adding, “With Archie and Lilibet soon turning six and four, she's ready to step into a new chapter; one that brings back the side of her that fans first fell in love with when she launched The Tig in 2014.”

Erin continued, “A decade later, she has married her prince, is raising two children in a home that, as one crew member from her Netflix show described, feels like a 'slice of paradise,' and is on the brink of launching her new lifestyle brand. And now? She's just happy."

”We connected over what it's like to make ‘mom friends' at this stage in our lives, talked about the routine of toddler life, 5:30 p.m. family dinners,” Erin said, while giving a glimpse into the life of the first royal grandchildren to be raised in America.

Meghan, who will celebrate her 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry in May, believes that the two are in a 'honeymoon period' again. Reflecting on the initial days of their relationship, she shared, “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.”

The Duchess of Sussex continued, “It's almost like a honeymoon period again because it's exactly how it was in the beginning when he'd watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it.”

After putting the professional like of a member of the British monarchy behind her, Meghan has now set her entrepreneurial pursuits and believes in having individual jobs like any other couple does.

“You have your individual jobs, but then you have things that you share together. We've been such a close team for so long that we're just in it beat by beat with each other. And I love that. To be able to be a female founder and do that with my husband's support means everything,” Meghan stated.

