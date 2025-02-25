Meghan Markle Recreates Princess Diana's 1996 Athleisure Look In A Purple Sweatshirt

Meghan Markle's fashion outings often come laced with meaning. So when the Duchess of Sussex posted a slew of pictures on Instagram Stories, documenting her weekend activities in California, her laid-back, off-duty style caught attention.

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late-mother-in-law Princess Diana wearing a purple Northwestern University sweater. The Duchess attended the University in the early 2000s. In 2003, she passed out from the institution with a double major bachelor's degree in international studies and theater.

Interestingly, Diana's connection to Northwestern University dates back to 1996. She visited Northwestern University's Evanston campus during her Chicago tour at that time. To honour Diana, the university authorities gave her a violet sweatshirt as a souvenir, identical to the one Meghan Markle now sported. Diana, known for her statement style, later returned to London en route to the Chelsea Harbour Club pairing the purple sweatshirt with white biker shorts, matching sneakers and a tote bag from Gucci.

This is not the first time Meghan has paid homage to Princess Diana through her wardrobe collections. Earlier this month, the Duchess adopted a chic menswear aesthetics as she attended the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. She was accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry watching the wheelchair basketball and curling matches.

For the occasion, Meghan Markle picked out a double-breasted, houndstooth blazer from Doen. The minimal plaid print on the tweed jacket was punctuated with burgundy accents around the neckline. Structured lapels and buttons in the front and along the sleeves added dimension to her look. She teamed the corpcore avatar with a pair of flared Veronica Beard skinny jeans. Diamond studs and Stuart Weitzman black boots completed her overall look. For accessories, she went with Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch.

Meghan seemed to be inspired by Princess Diana who rocked the identical look in 1984 during a hospital visit at Dr. Barnardo's Charity in London. At that time, Diana rocked a similar tweed gray coat featuring black collars and buttons. Meghan added a contemporary twist to the outfit by going for a cropped version.

