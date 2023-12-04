Selena Gomez's Classic Black Valentino Gown With Sequin Rosettes Is A Glitzy Red Carpet Dream Come True

Selena's Valentino Gown With Sequin Rosettes Is A Glitzy Red Carpet Dream

Selena Gomez knows her way around a red carpet, that's for sure. So when the 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles, of course we could count on the songstress to make a statement with her riveting style. For the event, Selena chose to go the classic route with a sprinkle (or well, maybe a heavy dash) of bling. Miss Gomez was sighted in a black Valentino gown which had a fitted form around her figure, fell to pleats down the length and a long train at the back. The showstopper of her outfit however, was located at the neckline. In the form of rosettes in a cross-front pattern was a silver sequin-accented detail over the neckline that provided a glitzy contrast to her otherwise muted look.

Photo Credit: AFP

With the outfit, Selena opted for black gloves that reached high on her arm. Added bling came from the diamond cuffs she layered her gloves with. As if that wasn't enough sparkle for the night, the singer-slash-actress completed her outfit with diamond dangling earrings in the pattern of petals draped from her ears.

Photo Credit: AFP

It was all eyes on Selena's Valentino gown and her makeup didn't take away from that whatsoever. With her hair pinned at the back in a slickly combed back bun hairstyle, her makeup was flawless and neutral toned but still glam. Her bronze lids were set with dark eyeliner and full lashes while being framed by filled-in brows. Selena's cheeks showcased a touch of coral colour while her lips matched the tone in a matte finish.

Photo Credit: AFP

Any red carpet gets evidently more fabulous when Selena Gomez is on it.

