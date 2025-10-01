Selena Gomez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos, Husband Benny Blanco's Comment Is All Heart

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures from her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco on Instagram and fans cannot stop talking about them.

In the latest photographs from their nuptials, which took place on September 27 in California, the first photo shows Selena as a radiant bride. Up next is a black-and-white shot where Selena is seen planting a kiss on Benny's cheek.

Another frame had the singer showing off the flare of her Ralph Lauren gown. There was also a close-up of her bouquet, made of lilies of the valley. She also shared some warm moments with Benny.

A few candid snaps captured their sweet kisses. One highlight was the heart-shaped cake with “just married” written on it. The post wrapped up with a monochrome shot of the newlyweds sitting close together, gazing into each other's eyes with affection.

But it was Benny's comment on Selena's post that sent the Internet into a meltdown. He simply wrote, “Wife”.

A screenshot of Benny Blanco's comment on Selena Gomez's Instagram post.

The couple's friends also shared their best wishes on Selena's post.

Iranian model Elnaz Golrokh wrote, “Aww oh my gosh, you're the most gorgeous bride ever.” American actress Sofia Carson commented, “The most beautiful.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco kicked off their wedding celebrations on September 26 with a cosy rehearsal dinner at a mansion in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County in California.

The ceremony took place the following day at Sea Crest Nursery, with around 170 guests in attendance. The star-studded guest list included the likes of Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, David Henrie, and Selena's Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

After the wedding, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared the first glimpses of their big day in a joint Instagram post with the caption, "9.27.25".

In August, Selena and a group of friends visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for what her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Benny.

