Selena Gomez Drops Bachelorette Pics Before Saying "I Do" To Benny Blanco

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are officially engaged and all set to walk down the aisle. Confirming that the couple will be getting married soon, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to share pictures from her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Good For You singer visited the place with a group of friends, including Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez. Selena Gomez and her friends were seen relaxing on a yacht, having fun dancing together, posing for selfies, and having a good time by the water.

Selena Gomez then treated her fans to a series of pictures on her Instagram wearing a backless pearl halter dress with a white veil that read "bride to be". In another picture, the Rare Beauty founder was seen wearing a stunning white bikini.

Her loved ones made her bachelorette party more special by decorating their room with heart-shaped balloons and some spelling out "bride". They also gifted her pajamas that read “bride to be” with a feather trim. They also . In another picture, balloons spelled out "Mrs Levin".

In another picture, Selena Gomez shared a clip of her friends waving cutouts of Benny Blanco's face.

While Selena Gomez had a blast with her friends and celebrated her bachelorette in Mexico, Benny Blanco spent the weekend at the luxurious, USD 25,000-a-night Chairman Villa at Resorts World Las Vegas, reported Page Six.

Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, got engaged in December 2024 after dating for a year and a half.