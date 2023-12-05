Sara Ali Khan's Cardio Cycling Workout Video Will Ramp Up Your December Fitness Game

Sara's Latest Workout Video Is A Reminder To Notch Up Our Fitness Game

It is almost that time of the year when we indulge in freshly baked cakes and hot chocolates. In simple terms, it is officially the dessert season and Christmas and New Year celebrations call for some delectable indulgence. While we gear ourselves for the same, it is also time to hit our workout routines right. If you are looking for inspiration to make the most of December in a fit way, Sara Ali Khan's high-intensity routine will convince you to hit the gym. The actress is a fitness enthusiast at heart and her recent workout video is proof enough. A good balance of cardio, stretching and strength training is what makes the regimen great. The actress is staying consistent with her December fitness as she started off her routine with cycling and a run on the treadmill. It seems like the best way to warm up before an intense session.

After some stretches, she got her game on with weight plates as she did a basic squat variation. She did a squat with the weight plate and then stretched her hands overhead for the variation. This not only helps in building thigh muscles but also strengthening the arms.

She then gets onto a slow variation of slanting push-ups. She does this using the support of a box and keeping her body in an inclined position. This exercise helps in building stronger arm muscles.

Next up, she did rowing using TRX bands. This exercise is basically done to have a stronger upper back. It helps to improve the back muscles and the posture.

She followed the circuit with a variation of rowing to amp it up. She used kettlebell weights to intensify the workout set.

She followed her rowing workout with half push-ups. She did these on a mat in a posture that focused on her upper back and arm muscles.

Afterwards, she did lunges to improve leg mobility. She did a basic form of exercise that focuses on the thigh muscles and strengthens the legs.

She took her leg workout quite seriously as she next up did a variation of reverse plank with modification. In a reverse plank position, she did an exercise that included lifting one leg.

Sara Ali Khan's workout is the best way to prep for December festivities.