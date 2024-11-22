Sara Ali Khan Let Her "Soul And Spirit Fly" Rather Fashionably In A Blue And White Printed Swimsuit On The Beach At Sunset

You may believe that beach days are best had in the throes of summer but Sara Ali Khan may not completely agree with that. The actress has taken to the poolside and sandy shores to soak in the autumn rays and do it all in style. In a video posted by her on Instagram, Sara is seen in the midst of a photo shoot, moving from a beach swing by sundown to a dance sequence by a bonfire at night. She moves between numerous breezy looks; all appropriate for sandy downtime, but it was her swim look that caught our attention.

(Also Read: Swim In The Deep Sea And Like Sara Ali Khan, Reap Its Many Benefits)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan

Sara looked perfectly delightful in a blue and white toned swimsuit. It featured narrow straps that sat across her shoulders, a triangular cutout across her torso and a porcelain-style print in shades of cobalt blue and pristine white. Layered over the swimsuit was a flowing full-length cape that was printed identically. For accessories, Sara wore a series of gold-toned necklaces layered one on top of the other and a stack of gold bangles on her wrist. Her makeup was neutral-toned and literally kissed by the sun while the sea breeze took it on itself to leave her with windswept waves in her hair.

In more snapshots from the video, Sara also donned a ruched maxi dress with dangling earrings and a short summery number with a scarf-style print in a colour block pattern.

Sunsets, beaches and Sara's style just seem to work like magic together. For more on Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries and her top 5 favourite cities including an Indian city that she believes is the reason why she is who she is today, watch this video below.

(Also Read: Your Guide To An Enriching Trek To Kedarnath Inspired By Sara Ali Khan's Trip)