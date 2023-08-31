Salma Hayek Woke Up And Chose Beach Chic In Her Breezy Bralette And Crochet Skirt

Salma Hayek looks stunning

After being born in Mexico and building an iconic film career in Los Angeles, Salma Hayek has travelled all over the world, with residences in cities from London to Washington. What has remained common for the star, whichever part of the world she's in, is the need to be by the sea. You've probably seen that from her Instagram photos; most of which include her lounging by the seaside or taking a dip in the water. Salma is well-acquainted with beach dressing; so much so that she's quite the pro at it. In her latest photo on Instagram, she struck a pose in the middle of a stairwell in an outfit that encompasses beach vibes through and through. The actress wore a dark blue halter neck blue bralette with a plunging neckline and paired it with crochet knit maxi skirt in blue and white, with fringe details at the end. While her toned midriff was visible in the picture, Salma's bare face and full curls accompanied.

For a recent dip in the sea, Salma chose an aquatic blue Gucci swimsuit with a scooped neckline. It matched the clear water around her perfectly while her wet hair sat in curls over her shoulders.

She showcased her love for the sea in another set of photos, which she captioned, "Find a place that makes you wander and dream of your safe place. For me it's under the ocean, it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure." The pictures show her lounging on a hammock in a blue bikini and white knit cover-up and a video shows her scuba-diving.

When it comes to effortless beach style, no one does it quite as well as Salma Hayek.

