Sara And Arjun Tendulkar Make Dubai The Hub For A Fun Sibling Holiday

A sibling vacation is all about celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters while discovering new places and experiences. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar, the stylish and talented siblings from the iconic Tendulkar family, were recently spotted in Dubai. They enjoyed breakfasts together in between pulling each other's legs, not a surprising trait from most non-celeb siblings too. The Tendulkar siblings' Dubai vacation offers inspiration to others on how to make the most of a sibling getaway. If you're on a holiday with your sibling, these activities will attempt to help you bond with them hopefully minus the sibling fights and banter.

Also Read: Just Like Sara Tendulkar, Live Like Royalty At These 7 Palace Resorts In Udaipur

1. Brunching

Sara and Arjun Tendulkar enjoyed goofing around over breakfast but you can do that all day with the choicest restaurant options Dubai offers to all foodies.

2. Fitness

With Sara's passion for Pilates as seen on her Instagram stories and Arjun's promising cricketing career ahead of him, no better place than Dubai sets the stage for the best in class fitness facilities for beginner to advanced levels.

3. Shopping

The shopping scene of Dubai hardly needs an introduction. Imagine the world's best luxury and high-street brands commence at this shopper's paradise. Even a fashion enthusiast like Sara Tendulkar can't resist a shopping spree at her "second home" - the Lululemon store.

Also Read: Just Like Sara Tendulkar And Her Friends, Plan A Trip To These 5 Places With Your "Favourite Girls"

4. Capture Moments

Sara Tendulkar's Instagram account often features picturesque snaps, and Dubai is full of photo opportunities. Siblings can make a day of capturing memories at iconic spots like the Dubai Frame or simply along the palm-lined streets as seen on Sara's Instagram stories.

As Sara and Arjun have shown, the best souvenirs from a trip are the moments you share. So, pack your bags and plan your next sibling getaway - Dubai or otherwise.

Also Read: From Shopping At Selfridges To Dining At Mercato Mayfair, Sara Tendulkar's London Holiday Guide At These Popular Spots