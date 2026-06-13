Remember <i>Uri Appa Ppoppo</i>? Influencer Breaks Down Viral North Korean Song's Lyrics

In the early 2010s, Indians fell in love with a little girl, dressed in a red frock with her hair tied in a neat bun, singing, Uri appa ppoppo. She was on stage, performing the track with a purple backdrop behind her, and she had a smile on her face throughout the set.

At a time when virality as a concept was still new, this video broke records. Even when people did not understand the language, they were sharing and resharing the little girl's video, fawning over her captivating performance and high-pitched voice.

Adults and kids sang with her, even when they did not understand the words or the meaning. However, Cheol Ryu, a North Korea-born influencer, recently took to Instagram to share the lyrics of the song.

Influencer Breaks Down North Lyrics Of North Korean Song Uri Appa Ppoppo

Born in 1994, Cheol Ryu is reportedly a North Korean defector to the United States, a social media personality, and a human rights activist. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "This was a song from my childhood in North Korea. I translated the lyrics to English for you. The sad part of this is that these children are treated very harshly in order to be able to sing so well. I talked to a defector friend of mine who was a child singer in North Korea, and she shared that she was struck when she did not perform well."

Translating the lyrics, he said, "This song is literally what I grew up with. It's like, my mom gives me kisses because I am pretty, and my dad gives me a ppoppo, or a kiss, because I am pretty, and I love both of their kisses."

Social Media Reactions

Many Internet users reacted to Cheol Ryu's video. Deborah Choi, a real estate agent based in Richmond, Virginia, wrote, "I was once that little girl. To sing and perform like that takes over a month of intense practice. If you don't do it perfectly, you're punished. Behind that innocent smile are countless tears, fear, and sadness that most people will never see."

Another user commented, "You can literally tell this singing is not natural at all... Those facial expressions and perfectly choreographed dances?? Poor thing. I hope she's doing well now."

A third wrote, "I hope this little girl is still alive and well."

Who Was The Girl In The Video

Suprissara Cha, based in the US, shared a reel on June 5 in which she revealed that she was the little girl in the video. The caption read, "I'm the legend." She made the reel following the popular trend 'Mom, what were you like in the '90s/ 2000s?'

It is striking how social media has evolved into a space that lets us reconnect with the past and rediscover it with renewed awe.

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