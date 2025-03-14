Advertisement

Raveena Tandon Is Holi Ready In Her Kohl-Lined Eyes, Berry Lips And Sleek Low Bun

Raveena Tandon has served up a festive beauty treat in her ethnic Holi avatar

Raveena Tandon Is Holi Ready In Her Kohl-Lined Eyes, Berry Lips And Sleek Low Bun
Raveena Tandon's ethnic beauty game has us floored this Holi 2025

Raveena Tandon has just not produced a baby girl, Rasha who makes heads turn with her beauty and fashion outings. But she also proves that is she OG 90s diva who started dishing out all the glam servings from decades ago. This time around she has a Holi ready beauty treat.

Raveena Tandon looked like an ethnic maharani in her desi style glam that she dropped on her Instagram for the festive occassion of Holi 2025. The mother-of-two looked completely gorgeous in a desi lady avatar featuring her beaming and flawless skin topped off with arched brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, black eyeliner and kohl defined eyes, contour laden chiseled cheekbones, a berry lip colour, a red bindi and sindoor to add the perfect finishing touches of ethnic glam curated for the festive season.

Raveena's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering for Holi; wherein she styled her tresses into a sleek centre parted low bow to let her glam soak in all the limelight this time of the year.

Raveena Tandon's Holi coded ethnic beauty moment is approved by the glam Gods.

