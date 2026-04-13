Rasputin Was Killed In This Palace In Russia. It Is Now A Museum You Can Visit For Rs 1,500

Ever since Dhurandhar 2 brought Rasputin roaring back into Reels and playlists, the Internet has been mildly obsessed with the man himself. Social media has now "discovered" something else: Rasputin's house.

And yes, there's a viral claim doing the rounds that you can stay there for about USD 45, roughly Rs 608. Sounds like a dark-tourism bargain. It isn't quite true.

The Viral Claim Vs Reality

A circulating post suggests that Grigori Rasputin's home is listed, and you can stay for a night. But in reality, you cannot stay overnight at any of his actual residences.

What you can do, though, is arguably far more interesting. You can visit both his birthplace home and the apartment he lived in before his death, and even step into the palace where he was murdered.

Before getting into all this, let's start from the very beginning.

Who Was Rasputin

Grigori Rasputin was a Siberian farmer who rose to become a powerful mystic and advisor to Russia's Romanov royal family in the early 20th century.

He was believed to have healing powers, particularly over Tsarevich Alexei, the haemophiliac son of Tsar Nicholas II. This influence earned him both devotion and deep suspicion.

To some, he was a holy man. To others, a manipulative figure entangled in scandal and excess. His dramatic assassination in 1916 only added to his myth, turning him into a figure that still fascinates pop culture today.

The House Where It All Began

In the village of Pokrovskoye in Russia's Tyumen Oblast sits Rasputin's birthplace, now a private house-museum run by the Smirnov family.

This is as close as you get to "Rasputin's home" in the literal sense. The wooden house, surrounded by Siberian stillness, holds personal artefacts and recreations of his early life.

Pokrovskoye in 1912. Photo: Wikicommons

But it is not a hotel. It is a tightly controlled, almost old-school museum experience.

Visits are limited to weekends, guided tours last about 2 to 2.5 hours, and bookings must be made in advance via phone. Tickets cost roughly 200 to 500 rubles, which is around Rs 180 to Rs 450.

There are also strict rules. No phones during tours, no casual walk-ins, and no entry for visitors under 16.

The St Petersburg Apartment

Rasputin's final residence was at 64 Gorokhovaya Street in St. Petersburg. This apartment is where he lived from 1914 until the night he was lured away to his death.

Today, it also operates as a private apartment-museum. Parts of it are still being restored, but visitors can see rooms like his study, kitchen, and corridors layered with original-era wallpaper.

Courtyard of the Ratkov-Rozhnov Apartment Building. Photo: Saint-Petersburg

Tours are by appointment only. Group visits cost around 1,500 rubles (roughly Rs 1,350), while private tours can go up to 15,000 rubles for small groups.

Again, no overnight stays. Despite some confusing travel listings online, there is no verified way to book this as accommodation.

Where Rasputin Was Actually Killed

Contrary to popular belief, Rasputin was not murdered in his apartment.

The Yusupov Palace. Photo: Wikicommons

He was taken to the Yusupov Palace, also known as the Moika Palace, about 2.5 km away. There, in the basement, he was poisoned, shot multiple times, beaten, and eventually killed before his body was disposed of in the Neva River.

The basement of the Moika Palace in St. Petersburg. Photo: Reddit

Yusupov Palace and Moika Palace refer to the same historic landmark in St. Petersburg, Russia, a grand neoclassical residence once owned by the wealthy Yusupov family. Built initially in the 1770s by French architect Jean-Baptiste Vallin de la Mothe, it sits on the Moika River embankment, earning its alternate name "Yusupov Palace on the Moika" after the family acquired it in 1830.

Today, the palace is open to the public, also a museum. Tickets range from 450 to 1000 rubles (roughly Rs 400 to Rs 900), and tours include the infamous basement room where the murder took place, along with the palace's elaborate interiors.

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