Rashmika Mandanna Spreads Holi Vibes In A White <i>Anarkali</i> Suit And <i>Dupatta</i>

Rashmika Mandanna has proved yet again that she is not just the national crush but she is quite a quintessential Bollywood heroine too. In her first mainstream Bollywood masala movie, Sikandar opposite Salman Khan she has made an appearance in a white anarkali suit clad look which has proved to be her ultimate step towards becoming the stereotypical Yash Chopra actress dressed in ethnic whites.

Rashmika Mandanna looked like a million bucks in her less-is-more glam avatar that has featured in her latest hit song, Bam Bam Bhole. The 28-year-old star sported a white full sleeves anarkali suit made out of a mulmul cotton fabric that featured a chikankari embroidery and a modest V-neckline. The Holi ready outfit was fitted around the chest area and gradually flowed into a voluminous anarkali skirt that she paired with matching ethnic straight pants. She draped a see-through matching chiffon dupatta with a laser cut lace laden hemline.

Rashmika accessorised the look with nothing but a solitaire pendant laden dainty necklace, to keep all eyes on her ethnic outfit.

On the hair front, Rashmika's tresses were styled in a centre-parted open waves look. Makeup wise, she sported her fresh skin with bushy brows, black eyeliner defined eyes, a nude lip colour to add colour to her face, and a crimson bindi to lend the look the ultimate desi edge.

Rashmika Mandanna nailed the white ethnic suit clad quintessential Bollywood heroine avatar in her latest song, Bam Bam Bhole.

