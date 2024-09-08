As Ranveer Singh And Her Welcome Their Baby Girl, 5 Fabulous Looks That Prove Deepika Padukone Is Set To Be A Fashionable Mother

Deepika Padukone is all set to be chic new mama with her fashion game on point

Deepika Padukone has been a fashionista almost all her life. The actress, who was once a model before she stepped into Bollywood, has been at the top of the Bollywood fashion game for years. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced that they have welcomed a baby girl into their lives and started off on a journey of parenthood. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh formally announced the birth of their daughter on 8th September 2024 by sharing a collaborative post on Instagram that said, "Welcome Baby Girl!"

Now that Deepika Padukone is a new mama, here are five handpicked looks which prove her fashion supremacy and prove that she will have her fashion game on point even while stepping into the shoes of a new mother.

Deepika Padukone proved that a shimmery sequin saree will never go out of style in this champagne drape teamed with a matching halterneck backless blouse. Deepika added the right notes of glam to the look with diamond and gemstone drop earrings, a smokey nude glam makeup look and a messy updo in her tresses, which worked like magic.

Deepika delivered a monotone ivory look in a pair of wide-leg linen trousers, a button-down tank top, a matching trench coat and a pair of nude stiletto heels. We can clearly envision Deepika slaying her new mama days with this style game when she added the perfect pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, dangler gold earrings, a couple of rings and a watch on her wrist to complete her look.

Deepika knows how to keep it minimal yet chic in a pair of blue denims and a knitted full sleeve top, which will serve her well to keep her mother era hands-free and practical. To add an element of sparkle, she picked a Louis Vuitton top with an attached metallic interlinked logo necklace to avoid the fuss of wearing a separate necklace, a pair of dainty gold hoops, and a metallic bracelet. She kept things simple on the glam front with a bronze nude makeup look, a blowout in her tresses and a chic mocha brown manicure to keep her looking effortless.

Deepika served another boss lady look in an all-black pant suit that featured wide leg trousers and a single breasted blazer that she wore with a pair of black pointed-toe heels with a bow embellishment. She teamed this look with a messy bun with a fringe framing her face and a barely-there makeup look topped with a statement red lip.

Last but not the least, Deepika knows how it keep it cozy and put-together at the same time in a pair of beige trousers teamed with an oversized button down shirt layered with a knitted beige vest to keep her warm and a pair of nude heels, which would give her the fashionable mama look. For accessories, she wore nothing but a pair of mini gold hoops and stuck to her gradual waves with a centre-parting and a nude glam makeup moment.

Deepika Padukone's OOTDs prove that she will be fashionable mama indeed.

