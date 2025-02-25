Rakul Preet Singh Makes A Style Case In A White Kimberly Top And Baggy Pants

Rakul Preet is currently busy with the promotions of her latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and what is a better occasion than this to flaunt her impeccable fashion style? The star is making sure to keep her promotional style super chic with every appearance she makes.

Also Read: Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Keep It Stylish In Green Outfits By Anita Dongre For Their Pre-Wedding Rituals

Recently, Rakul posted a series of pictures, and she looked stunning in a chic outfit. The star kept her fashion game strong and opted for a classy white top and pants. Her white Kimberly top came with a sweetheart neckline that finely accentuated her curves. The spaghetti sleeves and the black outline of the top added more drama to her casual look. The star paired her top with black baggy pants from Qua Clothing. She added a bit of a quirky touch to her very chic look by accessorising it with a silver bracelet, hoop earrings, and flats by Fizzy Goblet. Rakul kept her signature makeup look on with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, defined brows, brown eyelids, and pink glossy lips. With her wavy hair styled and left open, cascading down her back, she looked gorgeous as ever.

Well, this is not the first time Rakul has aced her promotional attire. In another look, the star raised the temperature in a chic black mini dress that features a criss-cross neckline that simply added an extra edge to the look. With her minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail, the star not only impressed us but the fashion police as well.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning Red Lehenga Perfectly Matches Her Grooves In Gori Hai Kalaiyan