Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Beach Time The Best Time With Their Kids

Cristiano Ronaldi and Georgina Rodriguez take beach time with kids very seriously

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are vacationing in Saudi Arabia with kids Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva Maria, Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina, and Bella Ronaldo, In an Instagram post by Georgina, the family of seven was seen enjoying a luxurious yacht ride after his time at the UEFA Euro 2024. Georgina looked affectionately at Bella, carrying the toddler in her arms. All of them flashed million-dollar smiles in the lovely family snap. A few clicks captured Ronaldo Jr lounging on a bean bag, while the other kids walked toward a boat. Cristiano Ronaldo indulged in a stretching session at a sauna. In one of the photos, he struck a goofy, tongue-out pose at the beach.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on another tropical getaway with his family members. The Portuguese superstar indulged in a sauna bath with his ladylove. Both were captured holding beverages in their hands. The couple frolicked in the waters with their kids and they all posed happily. In one photo, Cristiano Ronaldo held the hands of her two daughters and stood amid the ruffling waves. The last frame captured the Al-Nassr footballer and his little girl walking out from an aeroplane.

It is not the family's first trip to Saudi Arabia. A few months ago, they visited the same destination. The first picture shared by Cristiano Ronaldo showed him standing in the shallow waters of the sea and spreading his arms out. He displayed a broad smile while his chiselled body was on full display. Later, he went for a run on the coastline with his partner. It was followed by a happy family picture. “Recharging in Saudi Arabia with the family,” read his caption.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family holiday albums are always a delight to watch.

