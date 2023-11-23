Pooja Hegde Is The Sight Of Absolute Royalty In An Off-Shoulder Purple Hooded Gown As Cover Girl

Pooja Hegde Is A Sight Of Absolute Royalty In An Off-Shoulder Purple Gown

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut, Pooja Hegde has been winning hearts for her stunning fashion and phenomenal performances. May it be her red carpet gowns which were exquisite or her festive fashion which has made us want a wardrobe revamp, Pooja's sartorial choices have always been head-turners. On the cover for Filmfare, she continues to do so. The actress donned a gorgeous one-shouldered gown in a rich purple shade. The body-hugging outfit featured full belle sleeves with a close neckline and hooded pattern. The cinched waistline and the fitted bottom looked elegant and poised on Pooja. Her glammed-up dewy makeup included kohl-laden eyes, pink eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and glossy nude lip colour. For accessories, she opted for a golden kada and several statement rings. Pooja's wet-hair glam look matched the majestic vibes of the gown perfectly.

Pooja Hegde's impeccable fashion choices have made us fall in complete awe. Her selection for the Lokmat Awards 2023 was a shimmery embellished Anamika Khanna pantsuit. The two-piece ensemble featured a full-sleeved blazer, which she kept unbuttoned up to the midriff. She teamed it with an equally heavy set of wide-leg pants. The blazer also showcased chic cutout patterns, adding to the sass of the look. A studded layered necklace and statement ring completed Pooja's look stunning look. For makeup, she opted for minimal dewy glam with kohl-laden smokey eyes and tied her tresses in a ponytail.

Yet another time when Pooja Hegde made us completely awestruck with her gorgeous dressing was when she wore a ravishing red cutout gown from the clothing label Monoto. The floor-sweeping gown featured a one-shoulder detailing with a cutout pattern at the midriff region. Adding an oomph factor to the outfit was a daring thigh-high side slit which Pooja carried effortlessly. Kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, ample mascara, and matte makeup with a nude lip colour completed Pooja's look perfectly.

With every outfit Pooja Hegde makes us fall in love with her fashion.

