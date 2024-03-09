Pooja Hegde In A Pink Sequin Gown Almost Looks Like A Beauty Queen Herself For Miss World 2024

Pooja In A Pink Sequin Gown Almost Looks Like A Beauty Queen Herself

Pooja Hegde's every outing raises the style bar by many notches. Be it her festive picks or her fashion choices during the award season, the actress is well-versed in how to put forward her A-game in the style segment. But when it comes to red carpet looks, Pooja is a perfect example of sassy yet classy. Leave it to the actress, and she will guide you on how to make a showstopper entry at every party. For us, Pooja Hegde wears the crown of a style icon, making her the oh-so-perfect choice to be one of the judges at the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant. So it wasn't surprising to see how phenomenal she looked on the big night.

Let's decode Pooja Hegde's outfit on the red carpet of the prestigious night. The actress wore a stunning pink sequin gown. It came with long sleeves and featured a full-length until her ankle. With a wide turn around the collar bones, it also showcased a dip in the neckline. Pooja wore it with pointed pink pumps and no other accessories, keeping all the focus on the bling-laden look. Her makeup was dewy and her caramel locks were worn in waves.

At the 68th Filmfare Awards, Pooja defined what glamorous on the red carpet means. Gold may be all things rage, but the actress made a striking case for retro silver in a glistening gown, coming from the shelves of Jenny Packham. Pooja's risque number fitted her like a glove that extended to form a flowy hem. The gown was embellished with heavy sequin work in a linear pattern. The stunning number highlighted a halter neckline that was attached to sequin-laden mesh straps at the back. Apart from the figure-hugging silhouette, its plunging neckline which extended down to her midriff region added the oomph element. Just bold red lips were all she needed to hit the ball out of the park.

Pooja Hegde's red carpet wardrobe sets the perfect mood board for all things glamorous.

