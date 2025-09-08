Poland Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 18,100 And Indians Can Apply Too

Poland is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, growing economy, and world-renowned cuisine. As a beautiful country in Central Europe, it offers significant economic growth and opportunities. Third-country nationals, including Indians, can apply for a permanent residence permit (karta pobytu stałego), which allows them to live in Poland indefinitely.

Why Polish Permanent Residence

The Polish permanent residence permit is an official document allowing foreigners to live and work in Poland without time limitations. Holders do not need additional work permits or self-employment registration. Key benefits include:

Unlimited stay and unrestricted work for any employer in Poland.

Visa-free tourist travel within the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Serves as a pathway to Polish citizenship after meeting further criteria.

Are You Eligible

To be eligible for permanent residency in Poland, citizens must meet the following criteria:

At least 5 years of continuous, legal residence in Poland on a temporary residence permit.

Or, married to a Polish citizen for at least 3 years, residing in Poland for at least 2 years on a temporary permit.

Children born to holders of permanent or long-term EU residence permits in Poland.

Proof of stable and regular income, and accommodation are mandatory.

B1-level Polish language proficiency, confirmed by an official certificate.

Documents Required

Two completed permanent residence application forms (in Polish).

Valid passport and photocopies.

Recent photographs.

Polish language certificate.

Proof of income, accommodation, and tax payments.

Marriage certificate, spouse's ID, and child's birth certificate if applicable.

Official translations of all documents into Polish.

All documents must be translated into English or Polish.

How To Apply

The application process for permanent residency is handled by the relevant Voivodeship Office in Poland. The steps included:

Step 1: Gather all required documents.

Step 2: Schedule an appointment at the Voivodeship Office and apply in person before the current legal stay expiration.

Step 3: Submit all documents and provide fingerprints.

Step 4: Pay the application fees, which will include stamp duty of PLN 640 (Rs 15,577 approx.), residence card of PLN 100 (Rs 2,434 approx.), bringing the total to PLN 740 (Rs 18,011 approx.).*

Step 5: Wait for the processing time, which is usually between 6-12 months, but it may vary depending on your application.

Step 6: Upon approval, pay the card issuance fee and collect the permanent residence permit.

*This is the applicaton fee but the total cost may vary due to additional costs include translation, language exam, and photos.