Paris Fashion Week: Khushi Kapoor Says 'Bye' To Paris With Glam That Matches The Glitz Of The Eiffel Tower

PFW: Khushi Bid "Bye" To Paris With Glam That Matched Eiffel Tower Glitz

The young starlet Khushi Kapoor ruled the streets of Paris and don't we know it. Khushi was in the French capital for the Dior Show at Paris Fashion Week. After scrolling through her Instagram timeline, it is safe to say that Khushi added just that extra bit of stardust to Fashion Week. In her latest post, she struck a pose in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, and her makeup is just as illuminating as the backdrop. Khushi started off with a stunning nude palette, setting the stage for her radiant look. Her eyes are adorned with subtle shimmery eyeshadow, layered with mascara-coated lashes and a touch of kohl on the lower lash line. A dewy base served as the canvas for a perfectly placed blush on her cheekbones that was generously complemented by ample highlighter. Her contoured face was further elevated by glossy lips and feathered brows. Adding to the allure was her neatly middle-parted hair that was elegantly styled in a braid, cascading all the way down to her waist. As for accessories, Khushi did not shy away from colour. She wore large studs and carried a Dior bag that was a chic statement piece in itself. Outfit? A co-ord set adorned with mirror embellishments. A half-sleeved buttoned shirt paired flawlessly with a pencil skirt, creating a look that was both sophisticated and bold. A glitzy gold footwear with sleek black straps capped off Khushi's head-to-toe Dior ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor brought a touch of feminine elegance to the Dior Show with her soft pink glow. Her makeup game was on point. Winged liner and fluttery lashes added a dash of drama to her look. A lovely pink lip shade graced her lips, while arched brows and a hint of blush on her cheeks completed the picture of flawless beauty. Khushi's polished bun updo ensured all eyes were on her impeccable glam.

Let us turn our attention towards Khushi Kapoor's outfit for the show. Her white mini dress featured a sleeveless design, a form-fitting bodice, and a gentle flare below the waist. From the accessories department, she opted for a black choker, pointed heels, a mini bag, and a selection of statement earrings and earcuffs.

Khushi Kapoor's presence in Paris was a fashion statement in itself. She certainly shone as bright as the City of Lights.