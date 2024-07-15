Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wimbledon Formals Were A Grand Slam On The Fashion Court

Parineeti And Raghav's Style In Suits Made Business Fashion Look So Chic

Bollywood celebrities seem to have found Wimbledon the perfect excuse for date night with their spouses. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one stylishly cool couple and their refined yet diverse sartorial sensibilities have often dished out goals. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti and Raghav made an appearance at Wimbledon 2024. The couple grabbed all the attention with their match-matchy style. Their well-suited style was indeed the perfect choice for the event. Parineeti and Raghav attended the Wimbledon 2024 final and indeed, they made it a stylish affair. Raghav looked classy in a brown blazer paired with beige pants and a white shirt. Parineeti upped the classy fashion game in a crisp white look that came with delicate black border details. She ditched the short blazer to make a statement in a trench coat-style look. They notched it up with chic black shades.

Also Read: All That Glitters Is Parineeti Chopra In A Shimmering Ensemble By Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna

Previously, it was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon 2024. Their subtle styling fashion game was right on point as they made a case for the same in chic suits. Their well co-ordinated look in soft hues was just perfect to notch up the bar. Sidharth looked classic in a white and blue striped shirt paired with white blazer. Kiara kept up with the colour palette in a pastel blue suit that came with black details on the border.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja too upped the Wimbledon fashion game as the couple aced contrasting style. While Anand kept it simple in muted grey outfit, Sonam's colourful striped midi dress was perfect to balance the colour palette. Her sleek bun and nude glam was the best way to seal the beauty deal.

Also Read: This Is Why Parineeti Chopra Has Entered In Her "Fitted Clothes Era" In A White Pantsuit

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's power dressing game is meant to deliver style notes