Pantone Chooses 'Cloud Dancer' As 2026 Colour Of The Year

Pantone has surprised trend-watchers and the design industry by unveiling a shade few saw coming: Cloud Dancer, a "billowy, balanced white" chosen as the 2026 Colour of the Year.

A First-Ever White Marks A Fresh Start

For the first time since the tradition began in 1999, Pantone has selected white as its annual colour. Identified as PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, the shade is described by the brand as having an "aerated presence" that "acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world."

Pantone says Cloud Dancer echoes the collective desire for clarity, stillness and renewal. "Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start. Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches," the company noted in its announcement.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, emphasised the emotional intent behind the choice. "At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, Pantone 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete hue offering a promise of clarity," she said. "The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences."

Why Pantone Says White Speaks To 2026

Choosing a colour of the year isn't simply an aesthetic decision; it's a cultural one. Pantone's experts analyse global shifts-from new technologies and travel movements to evolving values and design trends-to understand what people are gravitating towards.

This time, Pantone suggests society is collectively seeking serenity in a frenetic world. A soft, weightless white is meant to offer reassurance and space to breathe. Its quietness is what makes the 2026 pick so striking.

While Cloud Dancer is the first true white to claim the title, Pantone has circled similar energies before. In 2025, the warm neutrality of Mocha Mousse was chosen for its grounding harmony, while Peach Fuzz in 2024 was celebrated as a nurturing, gentle shade. Even 2006's Sand Dollar, a muted neutral, nodded to the global mood of economic concern.

