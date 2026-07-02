Pakistan's 125-Year-Old Gurdwara Was Demolished. Here Is Its Story

The demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has once again drawn attention to a place that carries deep historical and religious significance.

The shrine, located in Farooqabad, around 70 kilometres from Lahore, was reportedly demolished by a local businessman without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC), prompting protests from the local Sikh community and condemnation from India.

Calling it a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism", India's Ministry of External Affairs urged Pakistan to investigate the incident, restore the damaged portions of the shrine, and ensure the safety of religious minorities and their places of worship.

Following protests by the Sikh community, Pakistan's Punjab government also announced that restoration work would begin and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Beyond the headlines, however, lies the story of a gurdwara that stood as a reminder of Punjab's shared past, the Sikh reform movement, and a community that once flourished across what is now Pakistan.

Let's start from the very beginning.

A Shrine Rooted In The Singh Sabha Movement

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib traces its origins to the late 19th or early 20th century, making it around 125 years old. Its name itself offers an important clue to its legacy. The shrine is associated with the Singh Sabha movement, one of the most influential reform movements in Sikh history.

Launched in the 1870s in cities such as Amritsar and Lahore, the Singh Sabha movement sought to revive Sikh identity during a period of rapid political, social and religious change. It focused on promoting Sikh education, preserving religious traditions, encouraging the study of Sikh scriptures and strengthening community institutions.

The movement would later play a significant role in shaping modern Sikh identity and influence the formation of organisations such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

A gurdwara carrying the Singh Sabha name was therefore more than just a neighbourhood place of worship. It symbolised a larger religious awakening and served as a centre where faith, education and community life came together.

Farooqabad And Punjab's Forgotten Sikh Landscape

The town of Farooqabad itself has a layered history. It was originally known as Chuhar Khana and is believed to have been founded by Sardar Chuhar Singh, a courtier during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It was later renamed Farooqabad during the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq.

Before the Partition of India in 1947, Punjab was home to thriving Sikh, Hindu and Muslim communities living across towns and villages on both sides of what would later become the international border. Gurdwaras such as Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib were not merely religious structures but important centres of social life, education and local identity.

Following the partition, millions were displaced, and many Sikh families migrated from present-day Pakistan to India. In the absence of their original congregations, numerous historic gurdwaras across Pakistan were left abandoned, fell into disrepair or became subject to encroachments and changing land use.

Many of these sites came under the management of Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board, which oversees properties left behind by those who migrated during Partition.

Despite these changes, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib continued to stand.

A Glimpse Into Its Architecture

Although detailed architectural documentation of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib is limited, the shrine is believed to have reflected the design traditions of late 19th and early 20th century Sikh architecture.

Like many Singh Sabha-era gurdwaras, the building would likely have featured a large rectangular prayer hall centred around the Guru Granth Sahib, with symmetrical planning that placed worship at the heart of the structure. Rather than relying on elaborate ornamentation, shrines from this period often balanced elegance with simplicity.

Architecturally, such gurdwaras drew inspiration from Punjab's rich building traditions, incorporating influences from Mughal, Persian and local North Indian styles.

Arched entrances, high ceilings, decorative cornices and spacious verandas were common features, allowing natural light and ventilation to create a calm and contemplative atmosphere.

The structure was also likely built using traditional brick masonry finished with lime plaster, while marble flooring or decorative marble work may have been added over time through community patronage. These materials were typical of many historic Sikh shrines across undivided Punjab and contributed to their enduring character.

Unlike some of the grander gurdwaras constructed in later decades, Singh Sabha-era shrines generally favoured proportion and functionality over monumental scale.

A Heritage Beyond Borders

The demolition has once again highlighted the fragile state of several historic religious sites that remain in present-day Pakistan. While Pakistan's Punjab government has since announced plans to restore the gurdwara and investigate the circumstances surrounding the demolition, the incident has reopened conversations about the preservation of minority heritage and places of worship.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib is ultimately more than a 125-year-old building. It is a reminder of a shared Punjabi past, the legacy of the Singh Sabha movement and the enduring cultural ties that continue to connect communities across borders.