Padma Lakshmi And Daughter Krishna's Festivities Were Complete In Gleaming Gold Tarun Tahiliani <i>Lehengas</i>

This week, life will return normalcy as South Asians everywhere come off the adventure that was the festive season, which culminated with Diwali. While Bollywood celebrated with starry parties at the residences of Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani and more, Diwali celebrations were just as sparkly at the other side of the world. Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna too brought in the festival of lights, practically rivalling the luminescence of the festive diyas. In photos shared on Instagram, the celebrity food personality was seen posing for pictures with her teenager daughter with their ethnic style synced for Diwali in looks designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

(Also Read: Padma Lakshmi In Green And Daughter Krishna In Black Rock Contrasting Red Carpet Looks)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@padmalakshmi

Padma wore a muted gold lehenga which featured a wide, dipped neckline and structured shoulders with beaded tassels detailed over it. Her skirt featured a ruched waistband and pleats over its length, along with a pre-draped dupatta over the shoulder. Her minimal jewellery paired well with the elegance of her outfit and she wore it with her hair in loose waves and a red lip.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@padmalakshmi

Krishna too wore a gold lehenga, but chose a more vibrant number for the festivities. Her yellow quarter sleeve blouse had gold patterns woven and a narrow border over the hemline. It was paired with a skirt worn high on her waist with the same woven details in gold over the yellow base. She wore a layered gold necklace with her outfit and completed it with gold bracelets. Like her mother, the teen also wore her jet black tresses in loose waves and went with a blush-heavy makeup look with contouring down the nose and neutral lips to match.

Padma and Krishna made sure that their Diwali ethnic style was elegant as ever.

(Also Read: When Padma Lakshmi Went All Out To Dress Her Daughter Krishna In A Corpse Bride Halloween Costume)