When Padma Lakshmi Went All Out To Dress Her Daughter Krishna In A <i>Corpse Bride</i> Halloween Costume

Only a parent would know how much the finer details matter to their children. Whether it's cooking their favourite meal or spending time with them in the park, it's their parents' love and attention that children crave more than anything else. If they were giving out medals for stellar parenting, we're certain Padma Lakshmi would snag one. The celebrity food personality shared a post on Instagram highlighting a Halloween gone by, in which she put everything of herself into to make her daughter Krishna's dream Halloween costume into reality.

(Also Read: Padma Lakshmi In Green And Daughter Krishna In Black Rock Contrasting Red Carpet Looks)

In the picture, Padma and Krishna are posing together, where the celebrity is seen with a feather headdress, layered necklaces and face paint. Her daughter definitely had a more detailed Halloween costume with a blue painted face, matching wig and white dress with a tiara and veil. In the caption that delved into that Halloween night, Padma wrote about how Krishna; who she has nicknamed 'little hands', wanted to dress as the character Emily from the movie Corpse Bride. To bring her daughter's vision to life, this mother went into thrifting an old dress, giving it a weathered look with and gluing gems to the veil; leaving her with very little "energy to throw on half" her jewellery and paint her own face "with leftover makeup".

Photo Credit: Instagram/@padmalakshmi

Her caption elaborated, "One of my favorite Halloweens when #Littlehands wanted to be Emily from Corpse Bride. @birgittephilippidesdelaney did her makeup, and I bought an old communion dress on eBay which I then trashed a bit with ashes in my fireplace. I got lace at B&J fabrics (also dirtied in the fireplace) which I hot glued to this wreath I already had. Then I glued heavy gems to the hem of the veil so that it would make a dramatic train behind her as she walked. By the time I was done with all of that, I only had the energy to throw on half of my jewelry and paint my face with leftover makeup. Shout out to @TuckG for the pumpkin! Also shout out to @mjtrimming who I just found out are closing - they have been a real presence in mine and #littlehand's lives and we will miss it dearly."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@padmalakshmi

We can only imagine what Padma and Krishna have in store for us this year as Halloween is approaching.

(Also Read: Padma Lakshmi's Golden Sequinned Swim Set Is Unrivalled By The Golden Hour)