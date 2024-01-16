Emmys 2024: Padma Lakshmi In Green And Daughter Krishna In Black Rock Contrasting Red Carpet Looks

Padma Lakshmi makes her own rules on the red carpet

Author, TV show host, judge and who knows how many more to be added to her long list of achievements, but first and foremost for us, Padma Lakshmi is one certified fashionista. As evergreen as her career spanning decades, was her bright neon custom Marchesa gown at the Emmy's red carpet held recently accompanied by her equally gorgeous daughter. The flowy gown inspired by Grecian beauties included elements like a pleated bodice and chain straps. Padma Lakshmi's gown with a slit and a plunging neckline only adds to the modern Greek Goddess aesthetic. Her teen daughter chose a classic black strapless gown with a feathered hem and a slit on the side. Krishna, or "little hands" as her mom loves to call her, completes her look with a pair of black tie-up heel sandals and a black clutch, a polar opposite monochrome moment, unlike her mom twirling all brightly right next to her. While both rock their dark hair in soft waves, a classic on every red carpet for their hairstyle choice of the night, Padma added a spot of pink on her lip for colour contrast.

Padma Lakshmi with her daughter at the Emmy Awards

Padma Lakshmi's red carpet fashion streak is award-winning in its own right. Blame it on the stars that align beautifully with the strapless metallic gown allowing her to sparkle with the might of a thousand stars put together. The dual metallic tone hails from the golden bustier and trickles downwards to a silver form-fitting bodice that shines even brighter with the help of her drop earrings.

No matter how many jewel-toned sequinned dresses come her way though, one realises soon enough that the real star in her life is her daughter after all. A recipient of the Time Impact Awards held last year, while Padma Lakshmi was dazzling through in a silver bodycon shift dress, her daughter stuck to her minimal chic goth style in a sophisticated black halter midi dress.

We'll pack our knives and go because there's no way Padma Lakshmi's effortless style can be competed with.

