Opulent Glamour Meets A Piping Cup Of Coffee In Manish Malhotra's Latest Collaboration With Starbucks

Opulent Glamour Meets Coffee In Manish Malhotra's Starbucks Collaboration

Move over, high tea. The next time you awaken your senses with a cup of joe in the morning, it will be set to be the most sophisticated sip of the day yet. That's if and only if you've gotten your hands on Manish Malhotra's designer range of drinkware that he has collaborated with Starbucks for. The coffee giant onboarded the Indian fashion tastemaker to create a limited-edition line of stoneware ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers and reusable sippers that's exclusively for India. While it celebrates the Starbucks philosophy of elevating one's morning coffee routine, this time it's through the lens of the ace couturier's signature craftsmanship.

(Also Read: Thanks To India's First Starbucks Reserve Store In Mumbai, Coffee Is Set To Be An Experience And Not Just A Beverage)

The colour palette of the Starbucks merchandise ranges from charcoal black to regal gold to pristine white, all adorned with a decorative floral pattern. Manish Malhotra was inspired by exquisite Kashmiri motifs to design the drinkware, in a way that captures its traditional floral techniques. It is second nature to the designer really because the timeless beauty of Kashmiri embroidery is a signature of the Manish Malhotra brand. Here, it translated into intricate patterns that are rich in cultural significance on the Starbucks cups and tumblers. The range is priced from Rs 850 upward and each piece of merchandise is also accompanied by a personalized note by Manish Malhotra.

Speaking on the design process, Manish Malhotra said, "My aim was to design something deeply rooted in India while complementing the iconic tradition that Starbucks is renowned for. Kashmir holds a special place in my heart, serving as both a personal connection and a cornerstone of my brands' identity. The decision to use gold as a prominent colour in my designs stems from its powerful statement and resonance with my brand's aesthetic. Gold, much like the intricate art and craft of Kashmir, embodies a sense of opulence and timelessness."

In the past, Starbucks has collaborated with Sabyasachi to design their merchandise and more recently, with The Archies movie for a limited-edition range of character-inspired beverages. Manish Malhotra is the latest to join the esteemed ranks, taking his star power even further.

(Also Read: Sabyasachi On His Signature Design Elements And His Iconic Collaboration With Starbucks)