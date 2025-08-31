One Cab Ride In India Vs US Shifted How A Google Professional Values Small Gestures Back Home

A recent LinkedIn post by Kavleen Kaur Bakshi, Senior Solutions Specialist at Google, has sparked widespread discussion on labour, value, and appreciation. Comparing her experiences with cab rides in the United States and India, Bakshi shared how a small act of kindness by a Bengaluru driver shifted her perspective.

After spending some time in the United States, Bakshi realised that she had overlooked some aspects of everyday life in India. "I didn't realize how much we take for granted in India... until I spent a couple of weeks in the US," she wrote.

Recalling how every journey abroad was "a struggle", she explained how she often had to haul her heavy suitcases herself while drivers remained seated. "Because there, you pay for the ride, not the labour," she observed, noting that the system made sense since the charges only cover transport services.

However, her return to Bengaluru was completely opposite. She booked a cab, and the driver, unprompted, lifted her two 25kg suitcases into the car. Since she was tired and grateful for the help, she immediately offered him Rs 200 as a token of appreciation, but he refused.

"Nahi nahi (no, no) ma'am, it's okay." Only after she insisted did the driver accept the tip.

"That really hit me," Bakshi reflected. "Why do we, as Indians, so easily give away our labour, strength, and time for free? And worse - why do we, as customers, expect it and take it for granted?"

Reflecting on how the small gesture changed her outlook and shared, "nd the next time someone goes out of their way to make my life easier, I will value it (even if they refuse)."

Her post triggered mixed reactions online. While some users argued that drivers should not be expected to carry luggage, others echoed her point of appreciating when someone helps.

A user shared her experience, "My experience has been completely opposite during my short visits to the USA. In fact, I always felt Uber drivers abroad to be more well-behaved than the ones in our country. Plus, their cars are more well-maintained."

Another user shared, "My experience has been very different. I always load my luggage on my own, unless I'm unable to. In the last 5-6 years, most cab drivers I've requested (aggregator/private) have refused to haul up suitcases or even small bags. And once was when I was 8 months pregnant."

One LinkedIn user commented, "Sometimes it's not about culture, just basic humanity. Some people lack it in the US, some show it in Bengaluru. The small gestures reveal the biggest differences."

Another wrote, "Small gestures can have big positive impacts in everyday life."