On How Social Media Affects Her Mental Health, Ananya Panday Said, "Nobody Posts Their Failures On Instagram"

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has always been open about her mental health, thus making the subject less taboo every time she opens up. Recently, the star spoke about how trolling affected her and how she wanted to quit acting. In an exclusive interview with Mojo Story, she said, “When I started out, there were days I didn't want to go on set. It was the very first year of my career when the college thing and the whole round table thing happened.” She also said how it was the same time when her statement “my father was never called to Koffee With Karan” went viral. The star further revealed how she overcame it all; saying, “I have done therapy in the past. I couldn't articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very low. Sometimes I feel, with mental health and social media, that you read something in the moment, and you may not realise that it's affecting you because I am fine right now. I will read a comment, and I will ignore it, but weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious mind. Things like that really pile up, so I think with therapy, I was able to just consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better.”

Ananya Panday also opened about never fearing to take help as it was completely normalised in her family. She said, “There is a stigma definitely, but I think it has gotten a lot better. I feel like a lot of people are talking about it now. Everywhere I go, there's always a question about mental health as an actor. My mom has also done therapy. My grandmother used to do therapy. My younger sister goes to therapy. So, in my family, it's been very normalised to seek help. I have not kept it a secret. It has helped me a lot. It's just about ranting and getting your feelings out.”

She further talked about her body image issues. “Instagram does that to you. Nobody posts their failures on Instagram. You are constantly comparing yourself with someone who you think has a better life or is constantly travelling or looking happy. I also obviously had that. Self-love doesn't happen overnight. I have days when I don't feel confident and beautiful. But you have to just go through that phase. You need to go with it and not be hard on yourself. As an actor, the most I can do is talk and let people know that I too have such days,” she concluded.

