Janhvi Kapoor's Cutaway Sparkling Jersey-Style Bodysuit Is Redefining The Idea Of Sporty Shimmer

Janhvi In A Cutaway Jersey-Style Bodysuit Is Redefining Sporty Shimmer

While Janhvi Kapoor's style picks have never failed to hit the ball out of the park, her Mr & Mrs Mahi press tour looks have seen the actress embracing the method dressing trend. This time, she slipped into a customised bodysuit by ITRH. Janhvi, who plays cricket in the film, slipped into a blue sequin bodysuit with “Mahi 06” written on it. The all-blue number came with a bright pink and red border, creating a perfect visual contrast to her look. Its plunging neckline was held together with dual-toned straps. She teamed her look with cargo-style baggy jeans. With her bodysuit worn inside, it showcased a cutout style around her midriff region. The actress half-tied her wavy tresses and picked a shimmery pink hoop from the accessory aisle. For the glam, Janhvi rested her faith in her signature honey-glazed look that included oh-so-glossy lips, dewy base and shimmery eyelids. The final touch were her Louboutin pumps.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor In A Floral Lehenga Is Still A Total Sport With Her Cricket Necklace For Mr And Mrs Mahi Promotions)

Ever since Janhvi kickstarted the promotional campaigns of Mr & Mrs Mahi, she has been leaving us amazed with her take on the method dressing trend. Earlier, the actress cleverly incorporated the elements of cricket into her ensemble. She wore a crepe white collared shirt, tucked into a green silk mini skirt from the luxury label Antithesis. But the hero of her appearance was the bejewelled mesh layer that she wore atop the skirt. She teamed her silk skirt with crystallised fishnet, “inspired by cricket nets”, and the green silk skirt base symbolised the playing field. Janhvi styled her chic fit with a delicate cricket ball-themed golden bracelet, multi-tiered necklace and studs, all filled with cricket-related detailing. Rosy-glam and open-wavy hair sealed Janhvi's sporty yet feminine look.

Before this, Janhvi draped herself in a dual-toned red and white striped saree by Torani. The asymmetrical-patterned ethnic number highlighted overall intricate lines. What stole the show was the season balls, used by cricket players, woven along the edges of the saree piping. Janhvi styled the vibrant silhouette with a halterneck red blouse. Ruby-diamond earrings complemented well with the outfit. For the glam, the actress again went with dewy-blushed cheeks, maroon lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and shimmery lids. Tresses left loose framed Jahvi's face beautifully.

Janhvi Kapoor, forever keeping it chic.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Now In A Season Ball Saree, Is Becoming Quite The Seasoned Pro At Method Dressing)