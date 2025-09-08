Not Just Jasmine Flowers, Australia Has A Long And Crazy List Of Items It Will Not Let In Through Its Airports

Malayali actress Navya Nair's Onam trip to Australia turned unexpectedly expensive after she was fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Melbourne International Airport-for carrying a 15 cm string of jasmine gajra.

Navya had flown to Melbourne to take part in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria when she was stopped at the airport. Officials spotted the jasmine gajra and slapped her with a fine of AUD 1,980 (around Rs 1.14 lakh).

At a public event, she shared the amusing yet costly ordeal:

"Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore, since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag."

But what started as a sweet father-daughter moment ended up in a penalty slip. Navya explained:

"What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. However, ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh). A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional. They told me the fine must be paid within 28 days."

Australia's Long (Really Long) No-No List

Turns out, jasmine (fresh flowers) is on Australia's strict biosecurity list of banned items-and that list is anything but short. It runs across 100 categories, with multiple subsections, making it far longer than you'd expect.

Under the "festivals" section, there are even detailed subheadings for celebrations like Diwali, Lohri and Rakhi. Here's a peek at some of the items on what's not allowed (deep breath):

Fresh or dried flowers

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Herbs, spices, raw nuts, seeds

Dairy products

Sweets like Burfi, Ras Malai, Rasgulla, Pedas, Gulab Jamun, Mysore Pak and Soan Papdi

Rice

Tea

Homemade food

Honey and beeswax

Pet food

Feathers, bones, skins (You also need to declare down jackets, sleeping bags, pillows and quilts that have feathers)

Traditional medicines made with plant/animal material

Even food you bring off a plane or ship

Oddly specific bans also exist. For Lohri and Rakhi, "radish" makes it to the forbidden list, alongside cotton rakhi threads, though decorated ones with plastic or metallic beads are allowed.

And then comes the twist: maple syrup? That's totally fine to carry.

What Happens If You Bring These Items?

Navya Nair's fine might sound dramatic for a tiny jasmine string, but it's a reminder of just how seriously Australia takes its biosecurity rules.

The country is famously protective of its ecosystem, which is why even the smallest slip-be it flowers, fruits, or festive sweets-can cost a fortune.

Items that are prohibited or undeclared at Australia's border are typically seized and destroyed. Travellers can receive on-the-spot fines, face visa cancellation for serious breaches, and in severe cases be prosecuted with heavy fines or imprisonment.

Immediate outcomes at the airport include screening, questioning, inspection of baggage and confiscation of risky food, plant, or animal items.

Undeclared biosecurity goods can trigger fines up to AUD 2,664 per offence, and authorities also have the power to cancel visas for deliberate breaches.

The key principle is simple: always declare food, plant material, animal products and medicines on your passenger card. If they're not permitted, they'll be taken away without penalty, but if you try to sneak them in or bring them in by mistake, you could end up paying a heavy price-sometimes literally in lakhs.

