Malayali Actress Navya Nair Fined Rs 1.14 Lakh At Melbourne Airport For Carrying Jasmine Flowers

Women wearing flowers in their hair is a common sight in South India. However, jasmine is not welcome in every part of the world, especially in Australia. Malayali actress Navya Nair was fined Rs 1.14 lakh for carrying jasmine at Melbourne Airport in Australia.

What's Happening

During her recent trip to Australia to participate in the Onam celebrations organized by the Malayali Association of Victoria, Navya was stopped at Melbourne International Airport. She was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying a 15-cm-long jasmine gajra.

"Before I came here, it was my father who bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two parts and gave it to me. He asked me to wear one in my hair from Kochi to Singapore, since it would wither by the time I reached. He told me to keep the second one in my handbag so I could wear it on the onward journey from Singapore. I put it in my carry bag," Navya shared during a public event.

"What I did was against the law. It was a mistake I made unknowingly. However, ignorance is no excuse. For bringing a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of AUD 1,980 (Rs 1.14 lakh). A mistake is a mistake, though it was not intentional. They told me the fine must be paid within 28 days," she added.

The incident didn't dampen Navya's festive spirit, as she shared a reel showing her Onam celebrations.

Two days ago, before jetting off to Melbourne, Navya also shared a string of pictures from inside the flight. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a gajra in her hair.

She captioned the post, "Happy Onam. First-ever Thiruvonam in the skies! Though I miss being in naadu, carrying the spirit of Onam with me is a joy of its own. Work calls—and that too is another happiness.

"Onboard Singapore Airlines... Melbourne, here I come!"

Background

A two-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress, Navya Nair made her acting debut in Sibi Malayil's Ishtam (2001). She has delivered hit performances in films like Nandanam, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikoonan, Kalyanaraman, Vellithira, Ammakilikkoodu, Gramophone, Pattanathil Sundaran, Jalolsavam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Azhagiya Theeye, Pandippada, Saira, and Kanne Madanguka across Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.