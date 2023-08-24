No Matter Where In The World She Goes, Raveena Tandon Is Daughter Rasha Thadani's Favourite Travel Buddy

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani

The mother and daughter bond is like no other; that's true for celebrities as well. Take Rasha Thadani, for instance. The 18-year-old daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon jets off to some of the most stunning destinations in the world and her favourite person in tow always ends up being her mom. In Rasha's latest post on Instagram, the star kid shared a series of photos of herself with her actress mother captured in destinations from Melbourne to the business class flights that took them there. She captioned the pictures as, "who else to travel the world with?" With a mother-daughter bond like this one, we can't think of anyone else who'd make a better set of travel buddies.

Last week, the two seemed to have taken off to Melbourne where they spent their days grabbing lunch in the park, tucking into steaming hot dimsum and taking a walk around the famous Princess Theatre, which is one of the city's most beautiful landmarks.

Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon also attended a wedding in Australia recently. The haldi ceremony saw them sport matching sunshine shades of ethnic wear. Having definitely inherited her mother's stellar genes, it's clear as day that Rasha is a fashionista in the making.

Earlier this summer, the two took off to Delhi to star in a fabulous photoshoot that put their very different but still divine tastes in ethnic wear on display. With Raveena in a yellow saree, Rasha wore a black lehenga.

Last year, they enjoyed their time amidst nature on a trip to Satpura. Rasha also showcased her talent behind the camera with a phenomenal set of photos of tigers and squirrels taken by her.

Show us a cuter travel duo, we'll wait.

