Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista And Christy Turlington Were A Fabulous Four At The Vogue World: London Show

Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy quadruple the supermodel magic in London

The stellar Vogue World: London show was a visual treat with a star-studded theatrical extravaganza. Between the contemporary ballet and showstopping musical performances, the starry audience was reminded that it was in fact a fashion event to celebrate the city's rich culture and love for fashion. All it required were gasp-inducing catwalk moments, namely by iconic supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. "The Supers" or as was the title given to these supermodels as Vogue's September cover stars, the fashion ladies shut down the stage like only they could. The supermodels closed the show in coordinated sequinned outfits. Christy and Linda picked silver outfits from Fendi and Valentino. Naomi Campbell wore a recreated version of Alexander McQueen's cutout dress from the recent collection but in emerald green. As for Cindy Crawford, could there have been anything more iconic for her to choose than a dazzling Versace pick?

For those who know and understand fashion, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are some of the most notable names and faces of the fashion world. The fashion show and magazine cover come right in time for the release of the Apple TV+ series, The Super Models on 20th September. The show is based around the careers of these super models revealing how they dominated the modelling world and how their power dynamics rewrote the course of fashion for the future.

Naomi Campbell recently also featured in a capsule collection campaign for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret titled, The Icons, in the chic company of famous Victoria's Secret supermodels, Adriana Lima and Gisele Bundchen.

This wasn't the first time Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford united to close a fashion show in their epic supermodel glory. Back in 2017, in a tribute show to 90s supermodels Gianni Versace, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christenson walked down the ramp in glistening gold dresses that ended the show on a sparkling note and one that still shines after all these years.

Whether you know them as the supers or the supermodels, there's one thing they all have in common - they go by iconic, everywhere they go.

