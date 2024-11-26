Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Fighting Societal Stigma: "You Are Supposed To Feel Like A Failure"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always kept her personal life under wraps, for the most part at least. Now, the star has finally decided to talk about her life after divorce, the judgement she faced and how it affected her mental health. Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya for nearly four years and got divorced in 2021. In an exclusive interview with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about people's judgement and how it affects one's mental health. “When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, 'second hand, used, wasted life.' You are pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you're a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married, and now you are not. It can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through that.”

She also spoke about labels attached to her personal life and how women get subjected to a lot more judgement, both online and in real life. Samantha said, “I lived with that for many years; many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue, and there were many times I was so tempted to say, ‘This is not true; let me tell you the truth,' but what held me back was that I remember having this conversation with myself, that you are tempted to come out and tell your side of the story, but what do you gain from it?” She continued, “You gain a bunch of people who are so fickle, and they will love you for a minute, and then maybe three days later, you do something stupid and then go back to hating you again.”

She also opened up about repurposing her wedding dress, saying, “Initially, it hurt. Then I decorated to flip it. I'll own it. I am separated; I am divorced. Things haven't been a fairytale, but that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never have the courage to live again. It wasn't any kind of revenge or anything, although it looked like it. It was just that ‘yes, this happened' but it doesn't mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends. I am happy, doing good work with incredible people, and looking forward to the next phase of my life.”

