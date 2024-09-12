MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry Made A Roar-ing Appearance In A Shredded Skirt Set And A QR Code Tramp Stamp

Katy Perry's modern edgy look is nothing like you have ever seen

Katy Perry walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with her dearly beloved, Orlando Bloom. But everyone's eyes were glued to her in a shredded ivory skirt set. The skirt set from Who Decides War was a two-piece ensemble with a one-shoulder crop top and a large, flared maxi skirt, both carrying a shredded texture from the blend of draped fabrics. The brand's signature style embodies deconstructed silhouettes that are visible in this ensemble. The notion of futuristic dressing has drastically changed and if the Vanguard Award 2024 recipient from the VMAs, Katy Perry, were to have it her way, it would look exactly as she did at the event - with elements of the past, present and future. The singer also attached a robotic arm cuff, and a QR-coded tramp stamp for an interactive addition to the overall look.

Also Read: Katy Perry's Snakeskin Cutout Bralette And Micro Skirt Is Enough To Slither Onto Our Fashion Radar

Katy Perry at the MTV VMAs 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Katy Perry at the MTV VMAs 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

The pop star glowed with every inch of her being; all thanks to her beauty team. With the help of a body illuminator, the exposed areas of her skin from her ensemble glimmered like stardust. For makeup, she went with frosted eyes and a glossy sheen to match her futuristic body glow. The futuristic aesthetic couldn't have been complete without a hairstyle to match its appeal. She went with a wet grunge hairstyle that allowed her soft wavy hair in an effortless tousled style.

Katy Perry at the MTV VMAs 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Katy Perry's skirt set took elements from the past and mixed them with some from the future and presented us with the chicest "Vanguardian of the galaxy" we are yet to see.

Also Read: Katy Perry Felt "Transcendental" So She Wore This Bold Holographic Ensemble With Swarovski Sock Boots