Mrunal Thakur's Bright Pink Lehenga Is Befitting For A Royal Bride-To-Be

Make way for Mrunal Thakur in this red and gold lehenga

Mrunal Thakur's style game never misses the mark. Her wardrobe choices come with a stamp of approval from the fashion police. Recently, the actress walked down the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai for designer Anu Pellakuru. For the event, she was seen in a bright pink lehenga set, laced with golden embroidery. The plunging neckline blouse came with a butterfly hem and strappy sleeves with exquisite floral detailing. The flared skirt was the one to marvel at with its traditional-themed flower designs and motifs. Mrunal teamed it up with a sheer dupatta in the same shade, rimmed with equally gorgeous adornments at the edges. Coming to the jewellery, the star put on a heavy golden necklace, stacked bangles, earrings, and a statement ring. Minimal glam coupled with curly tresses sealed her regal avatar.

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur dished out modern princess vibes in a custom white Mishru ensemble. A sleeveless corset top with a structured neckline fit her like a second skin. The intricate sequin designs on the bodice bore pretty flower elements. Without detouring from the pristine colour palette, Mrunal slipped into a high-waist lehenga skirt featuring deft threadwork all over and a unique scalloped hemline. Adding a pop of hues to her dove avatar, the actress selected an emerald-green choker, stone-encrusted studs, and a dainty ring. A bronzed glow with pink-tinted lips, winged eyeliner, and green eyeshadow completed the look.

On Diwali last year, Mrunal Thakur took the route less taken and completely nailed the vogue game. A moss-green lehenga set was all she needed to deliver oomph and panache in equal measure. Her A-line blouse came in pastel pink and lavender hues with gold-coated star, flower, and leaf embellishments. The ruffled skirt contributed pizzazz, but it was those pink bow-shaped crystals tucked into the layers that stole the show. A boho-chic waist belt completed Mrunal's appearance.

Every time Mrunal Thakur makes a public appearance, she always puts her best fashion foot forward.

