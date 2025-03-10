Mrunal Thakur Keeps It Uber Cool In A Grey Crop Top And Denims

Mrunal Thakur is like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer day as she is spotted in a stylish outfit that is worthy enough to set style goals all over. The 32-year-old actress keeps it subtle and classy in this latest sartorial outing.

Mrunal's style game is top-notch, and her latest look is proof. The star was spotted in the city, and what grabbed our attention was her chic attire. The star opted for a basic grey crop top that featured a sleeveless design with pockets on the front cuts, adding all the necessary charm to her basic look. The star further paired her look with dark blue denim that complemented the top just fine.

This wasn't all; the top came with a backless closure design that added a bit of oomph to the look. Mrunal further elevated her look by accessorising it with a pair of sunglasses, golden statement earrings, and strappy heels. For her makeup, Mrunal kept her signature glam on with a subtle base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done eyebrows, brown lids, and nude lips. With her straight hair cascading down the back, she looked gorgeous as ever.

