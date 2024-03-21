Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday's Dreamy White Gown For Her Baby Shower Is Perfect To Welcome Her Baby Boy

Alanna's Gown For Her Baby Shower Is Perfect To Welcome Her Baby Boy

Alanna Panday's penchant for adding a beach aesthetic to every style is a given. When she shared the news of her pregnancy, we knew her maternity fashion would be nothing short of a fashion lover's paradise. After making an appearance at an event, she again effortlessly served mom-to-be goals at her baby shower Amidst the serene backdrop of blues and whites, Alanna looked breathtaking in a custom-made Shehla Khan gown. The clean silhouette featured a plunging neckline and the thigh-high slit perfectly matched the princess vibe of the look. Her minimal look was elevated with her poker-straight tresses that were adorned with white appliques. Blingy pointed heels and a sleek choker perfectly completed her look.

Alanna Panday is already leading the bandwagon for chic maternity fashion with her incredible pregnancy style. Ever since she announced her pregnancy with her husband Ivor McGray, her fashion quo has been notched up to multiple levels and we are not surprised. With a touch of 'all things chic', her style has scored a solid ten on the style meter. Previously at an event, Alanna added mermaidcore to her maternity style. She fabulously flaunted her baby bump in a pleated skirt set by Amit Aggarwal. The monochrome look featured a crop top and a long asymmetrical skirt and the flowy details on the shoulder added an extra element to her style. She rounded off her attire with minimal dewy glam and rosy, tinted lips.

Ananya Panday followed the colour palette as she turned up to the occasion in a beautiful white and blue printed mini dress. Her nude heels and rosy glam were the perfect match for her look.

Mother-daughter duo Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also arrived looking chic in pastel blue. Maheep opted for a ruffle dress that featured a plunging neckline and a flared style. Shanaya kept it cool in a shirt and denim and her blue handbag was a fitting choice to complete the look.

