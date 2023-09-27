Former Miss Worlds Manushi Chhillar And Chloelan Wangling Are Bringing Global Style To The Streets Of Hong Kong

Miss World Chloelan Wangling and Manushi Chhillar

Travel fashion is all about comfortable casual outfits. But these Miss Worlds from India and Macau will definitely not accept travel fashion without it being stylish. Chloelan Wangling from Macau and Manushi Chhillar from India were travelling together in Hong Kong while keeping their style meter high and running. Roaming the streets of Hong Kong hand-in-hand, the beauty queens wore chic outfits. While Chloelan wore a vibrant printed maxi dress in sunshine yellow with a delicate floral print, Manushi kept it uber-stylish in an all-black bodycon dress. While Chloelan's strappy outfit had a ruffled neckline, Manushi's black dress featured cutout patterns at the hemline. For accessories, Chloelan carried a chic sling bag in white and wore transparent heels. Manushi's silver sling and nude pointed heels were a stylish addition to her look.

In another picture, the two beauties were at a plush restaurant, twinning and winning in muted-toned outfits. Chloelan's beige sleeveless crop top matched Manushi's ivory t-shirt as they made stellar style statements. Their shimmery eyelids, glossy lip tints, and rosy makeup also matched the vibe.

Chloelan Wangling shared a stylish picture of Manushi Chhillar in an exquisite evening gown from the Hong Kong travel diary. The strapless black outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging silhouette. It had a mermaid-like bottom and a sheer trail to follow which added a dramatic edge to Manushi's monochrome dressing. For accessories, Manushi picked a statement diamond necklace, dangling diamond earrings, and a studded bracelet.

The two beauty queens prove that travel fashion can be about chic dressing while keeping it casual and cool.

