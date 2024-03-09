Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty Didn't Win The Crown But Surely Our Hearts In A White Sparkly Gown

Miss India Sini Shetty was a winner on the fashion front

Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty may not have won the Miss World 2024 crown but it was clear that she was winning plenty of hearts with her fashion choice for the beauty pageant. The 71st Miss World pageant took place today in Mumbai, marking its return to India after 28 long years. The congregation of beauty queens from all over the world made for a remarkable gathering but it was Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty who stood out from amongst them all. In the run up to the main event, there were stellar outfits on display from ethnic to Western wear but for the finale look, she rested her faith in a long white gown doused in sequins and crystals. The gown was made for a beauty queen and even though she didn't win the crown, she was a winner at the top of the fashion charts.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty Is Our Dazzling New Miss India 2022 With A Silver Gown Fitting The Part)

Sini Shetty at the Miss World 2024 pageant in Mumbai

Her first outfit of the night was one in white and make no mistake it was anything far from being one fit for a beauty queen. It was a sparkly white gown with sequins that contoured her physique like second skin that she paired with a fluffy white cape worn around her.

Sini Shetty at the Miss World 2024 pageant in Mumbai

For the next round, designer Archana Kochar's creations were on splendid display worn by all the contestants. Among them, shining bright was none other than Sini Shetty in a pastel pink lehenga with floral motifs on it.

Sini Shetty at the Miss World 2024 pageant in Mumbai

Sini's recent past looks in the run up to the finale have been stunning as well. She was seen in a floral printed Rohit Bal saree that was made for the season of spring. Over a base of beige, the sheer number featured larger-than-life patterns in shades of peach and red. Paired with it was an embellished bag she carried in her hand.

In another ethnic look, Sini wore an ice-blue lehenga which was heavily embellished with sequins and bead work. She kept her accessories chic with a pair of dangling earrings and pointed heels.

Then there was the time she stunned the crowd in a Rahul Mishra look. She paired an embroidered trench coat by the designer, which was intricately detailed with sequins and applique, with flared trousers beneath.

One thing's for sure, Sini Shetty is riding high on the style charts.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty Switches Between A Floral Saree And Black Mesh Gown In A Graceful Dance Video)