Manushi Chhillar Dives Into The Fashion Sphere With The Launch Of Her Swimwear Brand, Dweep

Manushi Forays Into The Fashion World With Her Swimwear Brand, Dweep

Former Miss World turned Bollywood actress, Manushi Chhillar, is a woman of many talents. The actress now has made the most of her sartorial sensibilities as she recently ventured into the entrepreneurial world of fashion. The actress has launched a new swimwear brand, Dweep. The official page of the sustainable swimwear brand shared  a video, which gave us a glimpse of the collection. The clip opens with a model wearing a neon bikini set. The two-piece number included a Reef Ruffle Bikini Top, which was paired with Tidalrise High Waist Bikini Bottoms. Next up, we got a glimpse of a model donning a lemon-yellow monokini with a front zipper. The monokini featured a scoop neckline, held together with broad straps. With multiple colours and patterns, Manushi has created a collection which seems perfect for summer.

The official website features multiple products, ranging from bikinis, maxi dress and trousers to travel essentials, co-ords and much more. It could be your one-stop destination for all things beachy chic. Currently, the website shows 27 products, starting from a price range of Rs 1,099 to Rs 19,999.

In another post, we spotted Manushi Chhillar rocking a fiery red bikini set from her brand. The Aqua Sculpt bikini top featured a halter neckline that perfectly added an oomph element to the look. The backless number came with tie-up detailing behind her neck, while another strap was enclosed with a buckle. Manushi teamed the bikini top with matching Cove Double Layer Tie Bikini Bottoms and sealed her look with a few chunky gold bracelets in one hand. 

It is no secret that Manushi Chhillar is a water baby. Earlier, Manushi picked a bright orange two-piece for one of her photoshoots. Needless to say, she left us compelled to take notes. With a square neckline, the bikini top came with broad straps and high waist bottoms. The actress picked golden hoops and a matching statement choker to complete her look.

Manushi Chhillar's new swimwear collection is literally too Cool For The Summer.

