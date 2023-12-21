Exclusive: Manish Malhotra On Reinventing His 'Favourite Silhouette' i.e. The Saree To Design Air India's Cabin Crew Uniform And His Dubai Flagship Store

Manish Malhotra On Reinventing The Saree To Design Air India's Uniforms

The most momentous part of 2023 has been the end of the year for designer Manish Malhotra. Touted as Bollywood's favourite couturist and costume designer behind some of the industry's cult films, he took on a brand new role in 2023. Days ago, the national carrier of India Air India unveiled their latest collection of cabin crew uniforms which were brought to life by Manish Malhotra. December also marked the opening of the designer's flagship store in Dubai. It's clear that it's the month of many milestones for his label. NDTV Lifestyle spoke to Manish Malhotra about the challenges of going from fashion to functionality to create Air India's cabin crew uniforms and what went into building his swanky new Dubai flagship store.

Dayle Pereira: How did your new designs for Air India improve on the previous uniform?

Manish Malhotra: The new designs for Air India's uniforms are a thoughtful evolution from their predecessors; striking a balance between aesthetic appeal and enhanced functionality. Designed to reflect a modern India while staying rooted in tradition, they perfectly complement the airline's fresh new look.

Dayle Pereira: As primarily a costume and fashion designer, what were the challenges that you encountered when designing a uniform?

Manish Malhotra: While I wouldn't label them as challenges, designing the uniforms required extensive research as it was crucial to strike a balance between tradition and innovation; ensuring the uniforms not only met stringent safety standards but also resonated with modern travellers while also preserving Air India's rich legacy. Additionally, the uniforms had to be highly functional and comfortable, recognizing the nature of the airline job.

Dayle Pereira: Which details of the uniforms have paid homage to traditional Indian wear?

Manish Malhotra: Anyone who knows my work, knows that my favourite silhouette is the saree as I just think it's so versatile. It can be modern and traditional at the same time and has so many potentials for its draping options. So the minute I started work on Air India, I knew that I wanted to retain the iconic saree, a symbol of national pride. Elements synonymous with Air India's identity have been preserved and modernized. Other than the saree is the saree drape with pants. We've drawn inspiration from India's rich textile heritage and incorporated bandhgalas in a contemporary context. These serve as a visual symphony, seamlessly connecting the airline's legacy with both India's past and future.

Dayle Pereira: What are your thoughts on the comfort-first approach for airline uniforms?

Manish Malhotra: I believe prioritising a comfort-first approach for airline uniforms is crucial for ensuring the well-being of airline staff during extended hours of service. Recognizing the demanding work environment and emphasing on practicality and comfort aligns seamlessly with the need for optimal functionality.

Dayle Pereira: What are the signature Manish Malhotra touches which are visible in the Air India uniform?

Manish Malhotra: The uniforms embody the very essence of the Manish Malhotra brand; they are a vibrant celebration of Indian craftsmanship, an intricacy of details, and a commitment to bringing Indian fashion to the forefront of the global stage. Some of my signature touches are the inclusion of ombre effects and the use of colour-blocking techniques.

Dayle Pereira: In what ways were Indian textiles and craftsmanship celebrated in the uniform designs?

Manish Malhotra: The uniform designs are meant to serve as ambassadors of Indian culture worldwide, staying true to our roots while contemporising the essence. This commitment is especially evident in the inclusion of sarees and bandhgalas, where these traditional garments are retained yet thoughtfully modernized.

Dayle Pereira: To switch to your latest achievement; what can we expect from ambiance, decor and designs in your new flagship store in Dubai?

Manish Malhotra: Our Dubai flagship store is a true embodiment of the depth of Indian artistry, with its decor mirroring a modern and ever-evolving India. Each nuanced detail is a testament to heartfelt design and represents the epitome of Indian craftsmanship. Much like my own home, our store embraces every visitor with our rich Indian culture and warm hospitality.

Dayle Pereira: How will the experience in the Dubai store differ from your stores in India?

Manish Malhotra: The Dubai store promises a distinct experience, blending traditional charm with global elegance for a diverse global clientele. Envisioned as a vibrant hub, it seamlessly amalgamates Indian culture with the Middle East, becoming more than a retail space; an intersection of cultures resonating with the community. This dynamic centre serves as a bridge between two vibrant cultures, offering a unique and immersive experience that extends beyond couture.

