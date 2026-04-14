Man Claims Rs 14,000 Birkenstock Shoes Turned Dust In 10 Months, Brand Reacts

High-end brands are not just about luxury but also about durability. They are sought after for their detailed craftsmanship, which assures customers that the product is worth both the hype and the dent on their pocket.

There is a saying in Hindi:

"Mehanga roye ek baar, sasta roye baar-baar"

The closest translation is that a person who buys an expensive product cries once, over the price, while someone who purchases cheaper products cries repeatedly due to poor quality and service, often having to repurchase the same item.

However, Rakesh Dayani's experience tells a very different story. The entrepreneur recently took to Instagram to share how his Birkenstock shoes crumbled within just 10 months.

Rs 14,000 Birkenstock Shoes Turned Dust In 10 Months

On Instagram, Rakesh shared that he purchased a pair of Birkenstock shoes from the brand's outlet at DLF Promenade, Delhi. He said he had been seeing the shoes frequently on his Instagram feed and decided to invest in them.

The shoes are originally priced at Rs 13,990 (approximately Rs 14,000), but he got them at the discounted price of Rs 10,000. The shoes he purchased come with an additional sole made of PU and cork to absorb shock.

However, six months later, he noticed that the stitching had begun to come apart. He visited the outlet to raise a complaint, but the brand allegedly stated, "This has a three‑month warranty. We are unable to help you."

He further claimed that no apology or reassurance was offered, and that he was turned away without any resolution.

NDTV has reached out to the brand for an official response.

Rakesh later took the shoes to a local cobbler, who repaired them within a few minutes. He then resumed using the pair.

However, four months later, he noticed what appeared to be dust around the shoes. Upon closer inspection, he realised that the footbeds had literally disintegrated into dust.

Birkenstock's Reaction

Replying to Rakesh's video, Birkenstock wrote, "We're really sorry to see this. Kindly check your inbox and share the requested details so we can look into this on priority."

"We're really sorry to see this," Birkenstock commented on Rakesh's video. Photo: Rakesh Dayani/ Instagram

A user also commented on the entrepreneur's video and cautioned against buying from the brand in India. "They sell low quality here in India," the comment further read.

A second said, "Must be a one-off case sir, not to disregard or trivialise your issue, but I have been using 2 pairs since the last 7-8 years…. No problem at all."

"So at Rs 14,000, this is not premium-this is disposable. I later realised that this wasn't a one-off incident. There are similar complaints globally, and if this is on your wishlist, I would urge you to think twice. There are far better options available at this price point," Rakesh said, concluding.

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